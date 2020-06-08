Disgraced FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Joins NBC News, MSNBC

TRUMP: ‘You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace!’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced FBI lawyer Lisa Page is now a national security and legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC.

Page made her debut during Deadline: White House alongside former Mueller probe prosecutor Andrew Weissman, offering legal analysis on President Trump response to Washington, D.C. protesters.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MSNBC welcomes Former FBI Lawyer @NatSecLisa as an NBC News & MSNBC National Security & Legal Analyst. pic.twitter.com/cubW4jCQFm — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) June 5, 2020

Responding to the news of Page’s hire, Trump slammed the decision as a “disgrace.”

You must be kidding??? This is a total disgrace! https://t.co/3QdaYCaiZS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

Page, who is best known for her publicized text messages with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, with whom she was having an affair, has regularly complained about the Trump administration and the Justice Department for “betraying” her.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz, however, concluded that the texts sent between Page and Strzok were indicative of “bias or improper considerations” and deserved to be treated as such.

In their texts, Strzok and Page vowed to “stop” Trump’s election and reassured each other that the FBI would have an “insurance policy” for them.

When asked what Strzok meant by “insurance policy,” Page said last December that it was just an “analogy.”

Page went on to argue that she was a “useful foil” for DOJ officials who wanted to get back into the good graces of the Trump administration.

“I mean, it’s deeply unfair. We are all public servants,” Page said. “This is simply not the way — even with wrongdoing, even if you think my text messages were a mistake — this is not how public servants should be treated.”