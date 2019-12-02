Lisa Page Breaks Silence in Interview Because Trump Faked Her Orgasm

‘My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page claimed this week that her text messages with former FBI agent Peter Strzok were taken out of context and slammed President Trump for vilifying her.

“I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse,” Page told the Daily Beast. “It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”

Page, who was having an extramarital affair with Strzok at the time, exchanged thousands of messages with Strzok over the course of a year, many of which were personal.

But the messages became so political at times that former special counsel Robert Mueller removed both FBI officials from his team for fear` the blatant bias expressed in their messages would undermine the legitimacy of his investigation.

In one exchange shortly after the 2016 election, Strzok wrote, “OMG I am so depressed.” Page replied, “I don’t know if I can eat. I am very nauseous.”

The two then wondered what the FBI could do to stop Trump from entering the White House: “[Trump is] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page asked, to which Strzok replied: “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Trump and his GOP allies have accused Strzok and Page of participating in “treasonous” behavior, but Page claims that her conversations with Strzok weren’t even political.

“I don’t engage in any sort of partisan politicking at all,” Page said this week. “But having an opinion and sharing that opinion publicly or privately with another person is squarely within the permissible bounds of the Hatch Act. It’s in the regs. Yeah, it says it plainly. I’m thinking, I know I’m a federal employee, but I retain my First Amendment rights.”

Page said the president’s attacks have been “intimidating” and humiliating.

“When the president accuses you of treason by name, despite the fact that I know there’s no fathomable way that I have committed any crime at all, let alone treason, he’s still somebody in a position to actually do something about that. To try to further destroy my life. It never goes away or stops, even when he’s not publicly attacking me,” she said.

Page said the “straw that broke the camel’s back” was when Trump mocked her at an Oct. 11 rally.

It was “his demeaning fake orgasm” that prompted her to break her silence, Page said.

“It’s like being punched in the gut,” she said. “My heart drops to my stomach when I realize he has tweeted about me again. The president of the United States is calling me names to the entire world. He’s demeaning me and my career. It’s sickening.”