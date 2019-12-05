Lindsey Graham Predicts Pelosi Will Protect Vulnerable Dems at All Costs

‘They will ‘try’ to give the appearance of fairness…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As Democrats draw up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. says the party’s top priority will be to protect vulnerable swing district House members while pacifying bloodthirsty far-left representatives who want Trump’s head.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Thursday the Democrats would draw up articles of impeachment. Graham believes she will throw in extra charges that will be easy for moderate Democrats to dismiss, so it will look like they are being reasonable.

If We Get to This: I fully expect Democrats will draft and vote on multiple Articles of Impeachment. This will be designed to allow Dem House members to vote FOR some Articles and AGAINST others. They will “try” to give the appearance of fairness.https://t.co/oUqB6GaDHe — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 4, 2019

Graham made his prediction shortly after meeting with White House counsel Pat Cipollone and other prominent Senate Republicans to discuss a potential impeachment trial.

Some Republicans believe Pelosi will stop short of a final vote to impeach, which would then require a Senate trial, to prevent putting moderate Democrats running for reelection in swing districts in a tough spot.

Cipollone told Senate Republicans that the Democrats’ case against the president is not strong enough to end up in the Senate — even if Pelosi does move forward with articles of impeachment.

“He said a number of times, ‘We don’t think there’s any reason the House should send this to the Senate,’” Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said, according to The Hill.

Graham tweeted that he believes the passage of impeachment articles will backfire against the Democrats: