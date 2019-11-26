Lindsey Graham Says His ‘Conscience is Clear’ in Investigating Bidens

‘Hunter Biden’s association on that board doesn’t pass the smell test…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Lindsey Graham defended his decision to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine after Joe Biden called him an embarrassment.

“My conscience is clear,” Graham responded. “I love Joe Biden as a person, he is a really decent man, he’s had a lot of tragedy in his life, but I have a conscience very clear right now. And I have a duty, if the House is going to shut it down the Senate is going to pick it up.”

Graham said it’s unfair that “Donald Trump and his family” have been investigated several times, but any mention of an investigation into alleged cronyism from the Bidens is immediately shut down. It could be that Joe Biden didn’t participate in any wrongdoing, Graham noted.

“I’m not saying Joe did anything wrong, but I want to see the transcripts, and if there’s nothing there I’ll be the first one to say there’s nothing there,” Graham said.

Hunter Biden was involved with a Ukrainian oil company, Burmisma, that was at the center of a Ukrainian investigation into corruption.

While he was Vice President, Joe Biden urged Ukraine to fire the prosecutor looking into Burisma’s corruption, a move that many Republicans claim was self-interest motivated.

“I believe that Hunter Biden’s association on that board doesn’t pass the smell test,” Graham said. “If a Republican was in the same boat they would be eaten alive by the media.”

Biden said last week that he’s “embarrassed by” Graham’s determination to investigate him, attributing it to the “power” that President Trump holds over Graham.

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden told CNN. “I say Lindsey, I just—I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing—for you. I mean, my Lord.”