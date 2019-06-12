Shannon Bream Discusses Liberty Headlines Story on Fox News

TILLIS: ‘I don’t much care about the bloggers…’

(Liberty Headlines) Following our Tuesday article that discussed a 2020 primary challenge to Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, “Fox News @Night” host Shannon Bream asked the North Carolina senator to respond to the story’s premise: that he has moved away from his reputation as a consistent critic of President Donald Trump, and now appears frequently on conservative media to appear in lockstep with him.

Watch the relevant segment below: