Liberals OUTRAGED After Trump Awards Limbaugh Medal of Freedom

AOC: ‘It’s truly nauseating…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Trump awarded conservative icon and talk show host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Tuesday’s State of the Union address, drawing the ire of liberals across the country.

“Rush Limbaugh is a virulent racist,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., declared in an Instagram live video after the address.

Trump denigrated an “extraordinarily sacred” award by giving it to Limbaugh, she continued, and thereby putting him on the “same level” as civil rights icon Rosa Parks. (Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres have also been awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom).

“To do that, and to give it to Rush Limbaugh when there were plenty of people in that audience that have contributed positively to the fabric of American society much more frankly than he has,” Ocasio-Cortez complained. “It’s truly nauseating.”

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez viciously *mocks* Rush Limbaugh, who has stage 4 lung cancer, calls his reaction to being awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom “disingenuous” Says that he, while having cancer, was a “joke,” needed an “Opera moment,” and was “nauseating” pic.twitter.com/VrsIj1Cmlj — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 5, 2020

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg also questioned what Limbaugh had done to earn the award.

“I’m sorry, I thought that the Medal of Honor — Freedom — was supposed to go to people who actually did stuff,” Goldberg said. “I didn’t understand. You got a Tuskegee Airman sitting there. And how about if you’re going to give the Medal of Freedom to someone who actually has made differences in the country and done all kind of stuff, how about giving it to Elijah Cummings’s wife as a thank you for all of his service?”

Goldberg and co-host Joy Behar went on to slam Limbaugh as “racist and misogynistic.”

Presidential candidate Joe Biden also claimed that Limbaugh is not deserving of the highest civilian honor.

“Rush Limbaugh will spend his entire time on the air dividing people, belittling people, talking about blacks in ways, African-Americans in ways that. Anyways,” he told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “He doesn’t understand the American code of decency and honor.”

In a statement issued after Pres. Trump delivered his State of the Union address, Joe Biden criticized the president’s decision to award Rush Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. https://t.co/i9NqFsACLE #SOTU pic.twitter.com/xTVbkxmuW5 — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2020

Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said Limbaugh’s legacy will be a “lifetime of racism, homophobia and misogyny.”

Limbaugh announced earlier this week that he is fighting advanced lung cancer.

He has raised money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, as well as for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports military veterans and first responders.

During his State of the Union address, Trump thanked Limbaugh for “all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity.”