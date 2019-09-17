Liberals Go After Susan Collins Over Kavanaugh, After Shoddy NYTimes Report

‘She has shown time and time again that she puts Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell ahead of Mainers…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Liberal activists are once again attacking Sen. Susan Collins for supporting Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Collins, who is up for reelection in 2020, voted to confirm Kavanaugh after concluding there was not enough corroborative evidence to support Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations of sexual assault.

“Susan Collins can’t be trusted anymore and doesn’t deserve to be offered another fig leaf,” Ian Koski, a Democratic strategist in Maine, said earlier this year.

One of Collins’s primary opponents, Maine state House Speaker Sara Gideon, posted a picture of Collins alongside Kavanaugh and said, “I’m tired of hoping that Susan Collins does the right thing when she has shown time and time again that she puts Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell ahead of Mainers. If you’re with me, please make a contribution to our campaign today,” according to the Washington Post.

Collins has continued to fight back, calling the smears against Kavanaugh “a caricature of a gutter-level political campaign.”

Leftists are trying to “whip their followers into a frenzy by spreading misrepresentations and outright falsehoods” about him, she continued.

In a shabby, poorly sourced report over the weekend, two New York Times reporters accused Kavanaugh of sexually harassing two women while he was in college.

But both of these stories had already been reported to the Senate Judiciary Committee and to the FBI, and neither acted due to the lack of evidence supporting the claims.

“The news stories are not adding anything to what has already been reported,” said Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins.

But Pat Cunningham, an activist affiliated with Mainers for Accountable Leadership, said these allegations should be thoroughly investigated, and that Collins should be held accountable for breaking her promise to ensure a “thorough investigation.”

“I asked her, ‘What if the investigation is inconclusive?,’ ” Cunningham said in a statement. “She shook her head and confidently told us, ‘Oh no, it will be a very thorough investigation.’ It wasn’t.”