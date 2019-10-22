Liberals Apoplectic after Rally Cries of ‘Trump Jr. 2024!’

‘He’s just like his father and I can’t wait to vote for him someday too…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) One surefire way President Donald Trump could dodge another impeachment inquisition in his second term: Name his son as his running mate.

After rally-goers last week in San Antonio, Texas, cheered Donald Trump Jr., with cries of “2024!,” some on the Left already were beginning to panic at the very thought of a Don Dynasty.

Following the cheers, the Associated Press noted that Don Jr.—accompanied by his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale—responded with a dramatic pause.

He then yelled, “Let’s worry about 2020 first!”

The AP quoted audience members and GOP insiders praising Don Jr. as a rising GOP star.

“He’s the future,” said Annie Davidson, 65, of Alamo Heights. “He’s just like his father and I can’t wait to vote for him someday too.”

But AP writer Jonathan Lemire seemed less enthused.

He reported that the president’s eldest son was “another bombastic provocateur who revels in the tribal loyalty of the supporters” and cautioned that Don Jr. “has become a master preacher” while providing the warm-up act at his father’s rallies.

“His speeches are laced with the same incendiary, sometimes false rhetoric as his father’s, at times even questioning whether Democrats can call themselves Christians,” said Lemire. “But in these venues, his word is gospel.”

The news agency attacked him as hypocritical for denouncing Hunter Biden‘s influence-peddling in Ukraine and China, attempting to paint a false equivalency between the two political scions.

But while drug-addled Hunter Biden was regularly on the receiving end of his powerful father’s patronage, Don Jr. has invested his time and energy in service of supporting his beleaguered namesake—drawing even more contrast between the two legacies.

“I expect Don to be a player in the conservative movement for years and years to come,” said Republican strategist Andrew Surabian.

The conservative BizPac Review observed that the AP’s journalists weren’t the only ones roiled by the thought of Don Jr.’s political future.

RINO commentator Rick Wilson unleashed a bombastic attack on him last month in an op-ed for the far-left Daily Beast.

“[T]he clues have been there all along that the real 2024 primary will be between Donald J. Trump Jr. and everyone else,” Wilson said.

After the Washington Times posted video of the San Antonio rally, Twitter trolls also unleashed their fury.

Several, at a loss for words, instead used memes, gifs and emoticons to convey their displeasure.