Liberal Hollywood Clearly Prefers Kamala Among 2020 Candidates

None of those listed on 100 most powerful people in entertainment have given to Republicans this election cycle…

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Liberal Hollywood has a clear preference in the 2020 race for president—and that’s Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

An article from the Hollywood Reporter said that of 2020 contributions made by those on their annual “100 list,” Harris racked up nearly half of all donations, 48 percent.

Perhaps even more impressive, not a single donor contributed to a Republican candidate or organization.

The 100 list is an annual ranking of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry. It contains names like Disney CEO Bob Iger (ranked No. 1), Oprah Winfrey (No. 18), and director Steven Spielberg (No. 33).

In total, the Harris campaign received $73,580 in donations from those on the list. Former Vice President Joe Biden, who Harris wounded in the first presidential debate, came in a distant second place, at $22,400.

Interestingly, the campaigns of Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY; and Cory Booker, D-NJ, were roughly tied for third place at just over $10,000 each.

This is in contrast to the preferences of Democrats nationally, as polling shows the trio mired in the low single-digits.

The Reporter noted that not a single member on the list has donated to the campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., despite their status as frontrunners (behind Biden) in the Democratic primary.

Federal Election Commission contributions show that their campaigns have been targeting small-dollar donors, though it is also possible that the populist nature of their campaigns does not appeal to elite Hollywood.

As for the fondness for Harris, much of that can be attributed to a home-state effect. But it also could be that she’s seen as a favorite of the Democratic establishment.

While there’s still quite some time in the election cycle for Hollywood power players to donate to Republicans, don’t expect them to be competitive with Democrats any time soon when it comes to getting Hollywood money.

In the 2018 midterms, 99.7 percent of campaign donations made by members of the power list went to Democratic campaigns and committees.

Only three people on the list gave to Republicans then: “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels (No. 35), WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey (No. 4) and Viacom CEO Bob Bakish (No. 20).