Bitter Liberal Writer Seethes that Hallmark Movies Are ‘Fascist Propaganda’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hallmark Channel Christmas movies are “fascist propaganda,” according to a liberal feminist at the far-left website Salon.

The writer, Amanda Marcotte, claimed in a piece this week that the Hallmark Channel propagates a narrative filled with “shiny-teethed, blow-dried heteronormative whiteness.”

The Christmas films always center around “MAGA-style ideas about what constitutes ‘real’ America,” she complained.

“Their money comes from selling a vision of America that increasingly authoritarian conservatives wish to believe once existed and can be restored again—an America that excludes most of an increasingly urban, racially diverse, cosmopolitan nation,” Marcotte wrote.

Marcotte then compared Hallmark’s Christmas films to those developed in Nazi Germany.

“The reality is, even in Nazi Germany, the majority of movies approved by the Nazi minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, were escapist and feather-light, with a Hallmark movie-style emphasis on the importance of ‘normality,’” she claimed.

The characters might be light-headed and the scripts might be cheesy, but “there’s plenty of reason that empty-headed kitsch fits neatly in the authoritarian worldview,” Marcotte continued.

“It’s storytelling that imitates the gestures of emotion without actually engaging with real feeling. The Hallmark movie steers clear of the real passion or deeper emotion that tends to be the engine driving more artful fiction,” she said.

Marcotte’s article debuted shortly after the Hallmark Channel faced backlash for pulling an advertisement that featured a same-sex marriage scene.

After feeling pressure from LGBT activists, Hallmark reversed its decision and reinstated the commercial, even though it had originally argued the scene was inappropriate for its “family-friendly” audience.

“Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives,” Hallmark CEO Mike Perry said in a statement.

“Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are,” he continued. “We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused. … Across our brand, we will continue to look for ways to be more inclusive and celebrate our differences.”