Liberal Feelings Hurt after Nikki Haley Calls Out Soleimani Sympathizers

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, accused Democrats of “mourning the loss” of Iranian general and terrorist Qassem Soleimani, leftists complained Haley was promoting a “ridiculous, inflammatory, and dangerous” narrative.

Responding to several Democratic presidential candidates’ statements in the wake of Soleimani’s death, Haley praised President Donald Trump’s decision to order the drone strike and slammed Democrats for hating Trump more than they hated Soleimani.

“You don’t see anyone standing up for Iran. You’re not hearing any of the Gulf members. You’re not hearing China. You’re not hearing Russia,” Haley said. “The only ones that are mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership, and our Democrat presidential candidates.”

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and Democrat Presidential candidates.” pic.twitter.com/IZJJqpxkBE — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 7, 2020

“This was something that needed to be done and should be celebrated,” she continued. “And I will tell you right now, partisan politics should stop when it comes to foreign policy. This is about America united. We need to be completely behind the president, what he did, because every one of those countries are watching our news media right now, seeing what everyone’s saying.”

Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile said retorted that Haley’s attacks on Democrats were equally polarizing.

“[R]ather than inform viewers, Ambassador Haley wants to divide Americans,” Brazile claimed.

And presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson responded to Haley on Twitter, chiding her for the “dangerous” remark.