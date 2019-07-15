LGBT Thugs Pressure Companies to Pull Campaign Donations for Conservatives

‘As LGBT rights are under perpetual attack from Trump and Republicans, we need our allies to be with us 100 percent of the time…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Tech giants are under pressure from one of their traditional allies: LGBT activists, who have launched a campaign called “Zero for Zeros” in order to pressure corporations not to donate to “bigoted” politicians.

Founded by LGBT Advocates, the Zero for Zeros campaign described their efforts in their first press release, issued Thursday.

“During Pride Month, corporate America was out loud and proud in support of its LGBT employees and customers, but on the political side, they are donating to some of the most outspoken opponents of LGBT equality in Congress,” said Lane Hudson, the campaign manager for the group.

“As LGBT rights are under perpetual attack from Trump and Republicans, we need our allies to be with us 100 percent of the time,” Hudson said. “The Zero for Zeros campaign is asking our corporate allies to take one more small step and end their corporate PAC contributions to the politicians who work everyday [sic] against equality.”

Zero for Zeros was launched to highlight the disparity between pro-LGBT corporations and the politicians to whom they donate.

The group identified pro-LGBT companies through the Human Rights Campaign’s “Corporate Equality Index,” which lists companies that have the most LGBT-friendly employee policies.

The campaign found 49 companies that received a perfect 100 percent rating in the index and yet had donated to politicians who had earned a zero rating on the Human Rights Campaign’s “Legislative Scorecard.”

The campaign’s name refers to their goal—for zero-rated politicians to receive zero donations from LGBT-friendly corporations.

Among the corporations who are being targeted: Amazon, American Airlines, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Dell Inc., Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Intel, Oracle, Mastercard, Sap America, T-Mobile and Visa.

The Zero for Zeros organizers say they’ve already conducted their “first wave” of the campaign by contacting the CEOs of these companies. They’re also running digital ads to recruit more activists to support them in their efforts.

The press release contained a quote from Mitchell Gold, co-founder and chairman of Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, who appears to be what Zero for Zeros considers a model CEO.

“As a corporate leader, my money goes to candidates that align with my values and the values of the company I lead,” Gold said self-righteously. “I would never contribute to candidates that not only don’t hold those values of equality and fairness, but who in fact work against them.”

And activist Danielle Moodie–Mills, who hosts “#WokeAF” on Sirius satellite radio, put it this way: “The most anti-LGBT Members of Congress constantly insult and assault the LGBT community. We urge these corporate allies to stand with our community by ending their financial support of the most hateful members of Congress.”

Should the campaign be successful, politicians who are opposed to the LGBT movement could pay a big price. Zero for Zeros’ analysis found that the 49 companies identified had contributed almost $6 million from corporate PACs to what the group calls the “worst of the worst” Members of Congress.

These include familiar names like Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Cruz received a zero rating for his advocacy of Masterpiece Cakeshop, the business that refused to bake a cake for a gay couple because of the owner’s sincerely held religious beliefs. The bakery ultimately prevailed in a case that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.