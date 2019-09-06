LGBT Militants Attack NFL Star for Promoting Kids’ Bible Initiative

0

‘Share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) NFL star quarterback Drew Brees was attacked by LGBT activists for promoting a program that encourages children to bring their Bibles to school.

Brees, in a video sponsored by Focus on the Family, encouraged Christian kids not to be ashamed of their faith.

“I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day, and share God’s love with friends,” Brees said. “You’re not alone.”

Gay-rights activists were quick to blast Brees for supporting “an Anti-Gay Religious Cult That Believes in Conversion Therapy & Fights Against Any Anti-Discrimination Laws,” despite the fact that Focus on the Family was not mentioned in Brees’s video.

But because Brees has partnered with the Christian organization, he is guilty of the same “bigotry,” claimed Robert Littal, an editor for left-leaning Black Sports Online.

Deadspin, another left-wing sports news publication, wrote on Twitter that Brees appeared to support “gay conversion therapy sickos” and “doesn’t understand what the big deal is.”

Brees responded that his support of Focus on the Family had nothing to do with “negativity” or bigotry, and that any other characterization is not true.

Tags: , , , , ,

Categories

Subscribe