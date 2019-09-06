LGBT Militants Attack NFL Star for Promoting Kids’ Bible Initiative
‘Share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) NFL star quarterback Drew Brees was attacked by LGBT activists for promoting a program that encourages children to bring their Bibles to school.
Brees, in a video sponsored by Focus on the Family, encouraged Christian kids not to be ashamed of their faith.
“I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day, and share God’s love with friends,” Brees said. “You’re not alone.”
Gay-rights activists were quick to blast Brees for supporting “an Anti-Gay Religious Cult That Believes in Conversion Therapy & Fights Against Any Anti-Discrimination Laws,” despite the fact that Focus on the Family was not mentioned in Brees’s video.
But because Brees has partnered with the Christian organization, he is guilty of the same “bigotry,” claimed Robert Littal, an editor for left-leaning Black Sports Online.
Drew Brees Created a PSA Video for an Anti-Gay Religious Cult That Believes in Conversion Therapy & Fights Against Any Anti-Discrimination Laws; Wants Kids to Bring Bible to School to Convert Other Kids (Vid) https://t.co/gywLbmzOfL pic.twitter.com/xDoxP4q3cr
— Robert Littal (@BSO) September 4, 2019
On Thursday, August 29 the anti-#LGBTQ+ religious group Focus on the Family (a strong promoter of the dangerous “conversion therapy” practice) released a video featuring none other than #Saints star quarterback, Drew Brees.https://t.co/ojAy1Hb1jV
— Big Easy Magazine (@bigeasy_mag) September 3, 2019
Deadspin, another left-wing sports news publication, wrote on Twitter that Brees appeared to support “gay conversion therapy sickos” and “doesn’t understand what the big deal is.”
Brees responded that his support of Focus on the Family had nothing to do with “negativity” or bigotry, and that any other characterization is not true.
Hopefully this sets the record straight with who I am and what I stand for. Love, Respect, and Accept ALL. I encourage you not to believe the negativity you read that says differently. It’s simply not true. Have a great day. pic.twitter.com/4RdTahE7EZ
— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) September 5, 2019