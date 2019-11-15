LGBT Mafia Attacks Hillary for Admitting ‘Concerns’ about Transgenderism

‘my nose bleeding as I try to calculate how many still-with-her hillary bros will see her hot takes on trans women…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Transgender activists slammed Hillary Clinton for suggesting that women might be offended by transgender appropriation.

While promoting her new book, The Book of Gutsy Women, Clinton was asked about Danica Roem, a transgender Virginia state representative who is profiled in the book.

Although Roem’s accomplishments are “inspiring,” Clinton said, women do have legitimate worries that shouldn’t be ignored about a man identifying as a female.

“I do think there is a legitimate concern about women’s lived experience and the importance of recognizing that, and also the importance of recognizing the self-identification,” Hillary Clinton said in an interview with BBC while promoting her new book.

“This is all relatively new,” she continued. “People are still trying to find the language for it, trying to sort it out. I think in the right mindset this can be understood, but it’s going to take some time.”

Activists immediately labeled Clinton’s comments as “transphobic” and bigoted because they suggest that transgender women aren’t “real women.”

Your fearmongering @HillaryClinton makes our lives more dangerous than they already are, so please stop. I urge you to educate yourself on the transgender community before making public statements. — Brianna Westbrook (@BWestbrookAZ8) November 13, 2019

my nose bleeding as I try to calculate how many still-with-her hillary bros will see her hot takes on trans women and finally realize she sucks vs. how many will work so hard to defend her that they fully descend into virulent TERFery https://t.co/fgkN04vxWJ — Avery Edison (@aedison) November 14, 2019

Clinton has previously been critical of the transgender agenda and how it relates to feminism.

“I think you’ve got to be sensitive to how difficult this is,” Hillary Clinton said earlier this year.

“There are women who’d say [to a trans woman], ‘You know what, you’ve never had the kind of life experiences that I’ve had,” she continued. “So I respect who you are, but don’t tell me you’re the same as me.’ I hear that conversation all the time.”