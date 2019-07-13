Levi’s ‘Putting Politics Ahead of Pants’ w/ Anti-Gun Activism

‘Levi’s is putting itself at risk of becoming a niche brand of the political left, like Smart cars and Boca Burgers…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Chip Bergh, president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., said his “values-driven” company will join anti-gun activists to end “the gun violence epidemic in America,” even though the approach threatens the business’s goal: selling pants.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, represented by Vice President David W. Almasi, confronted Levi’s board, including Bergh, about the risk they are taking in “putting politics ahead of pants.”

Bergh admitted that the company may “take positions on social issues that may be unpopular with some customers.”

Yet, he has stated that the San Francisco-based Levi’s is “not gonna change” and is “committed” to anti-gun activism.

Levi’s established the Safer Tomorrow Fund to spend $1 million on “nonprofits and youth activists,” partnered with Michael Bloomberg‘s Everytown Business Leaders for Gun Safety, and expanded employees’ paid volunteer time to “include political activism,” Bergh wrote for Fortune.

“Levi’s is putting itself at risk of becoming a niche brand of the political left, like Smart cars and Boca Burgers,” Almasi said.

“When consumers discover that Levi’s supports efforts aimed at restricting their Second Amendment right to own and use guns safely and legally, our polling suggests they are less likely to buy Levi’s products,” he said.

The Center’s Free Enterprise Project, aimed at holding corporations accountable to shareholders, commissioned a poll to test opinions about Levi’s anti-gun stance.

The survey found that an 89 percent favorable rating for Levi’s clothing dropped to 63 percent after the respondees learned that Levi’s is involved in anti-Second Amendment activism, NCPPR reported.

Only 3 percent of people responded that the information made them more likely to purchase Levi’s clothing, while 63 percent said made them less likely. About a third of people said it made no difference to them.

“We are not asking anyone at Levi’s to change their personal opinions about guns,” Almasi said. “We are simply asking them to respect shareholders’ investments by not making the company a muscle for fringe politics.”

He said that alienating the working-class consumer base most likely to purchase its signature blue jeans could hinder its competitiveness as other companies step up to fill the void.

“Financial experts worry about the ability of Levi’s to stand out and grow in a shrinking marketplace,” Almasi said. “Being seen as the company colluding with Michael Bloomberg to restrict gun rights is not the right way to gain favor with blue-collar workers and Walmart shoppers.”