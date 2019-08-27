Some Lesbians’ ‘Identity Politics’ Favor a Woman over ‘Gay White Guy’ Buttigieg

‘That’s a lens through which I’m going to filter my decision…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Pete Buttigieg wants to be the first professed gay president of the United States.

But to do so the Democratic mayor of South Bend, Ill., will not only have to convince voters a small town politician is ready to lead a world superpower; He’ll have to survive infighting from the LGBTQ crowd.

Politico reports troubled waters ahead for Buttigieg’s campaign, which is steeped in identity politics — he once attacked Vice President Mike Pence’s Christian beliefs for discriminating against gays and lesbians.

But the 37-year-old former Naval Reserve officer could get swamped by another movement in the progressive tide of social justice subsets overtaking the Democratic Party.

“(I)nterviews with a dozen prominent Democrats in the LGBTQ community spotlight a remarkable collision of goals and ideals in the community of lesbian political activists this year,” Politico reported. “As the 2020 field slowly winnows, people are divided over which glass ceiling to break first.”

The online newspaper cited the case of lesbian Campbell Spencer, a political consultant who shepherded LGBTQ votes for Al Gore, worked in the Obama White House, and serves on the board of the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which endorsed Buttigieg.

“I’m one of these women who thinks we are way overdue for having a woman in the White House. That’s a lens through which I’m going to filter my decision,” Spencer said in explaining why she won’t vote for Buttigieg.

The LGBT community is a solid Democratic voting bloc. A fracture could hurt Buttigieg.

The Washington Blade, which covers the LGBT community, reported that exit polls from the 2018 mid-term congressional elections found 6 percent of voters identified as LGBT, and 81 percent of them voted for Democrats.

According to Politico, a majority of women it interviewed are uneasy about the possibility Buttigieg’s sudden rise from obscurity is attributable to male privilege. They think it’s time for a woman to be president.

Illustrating the tightrope stretched out for progressive politicians, one anonymous lesbian Democrat went beyond sexual orientation and gender, introducing race into the equation.

“It feels like a slap in the face to just go directly to the white gay guy, when for decades you’ve been trying to elect a woman and it didn’t happen the last time,” she told Politico, referring to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to President Donald Trump.

A poll earlier this year by Pew Research shows race could be a tricky campaign hurdle for Buttigieg in the intersection of Democratic identity politics. Sixty-one percent of Americans support gay marriage.

The numbers plummet to 51 percent among African-Americans, who overwhelmingly vote for Democrats. Buttigieg is married to a man.