Leftists Blame THEIR OWN Racism for Kamala Harris’s Failed Candidacy

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Responding to the early exit of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., from the 2020 presidential race, leftist commentators blamed Democratic voters’ racism.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Harris’s disappointingly lackluster campaign had been singled out for criticism even though other candidates were equally weak.

The reality is that no 2020 candidate is perfect, but the extent to which people — including the media but also would-be voters — punished and refused to even consider Kamala Harris for flaws she frankly shared with other candidates, was telling and depressing. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) December 3, 2019

Democrats refused to consider Harris for the same reason that they refuse to entertain former primary rivals Julian Castro or Cory Booker, Reid continued, insinuating that skin tone had more to do with Harris’s unpopularity than her policies.

“Now we face the next debate for America’s diverse party, which thoroughly depends on voters of color for electoral survival, likely having no candidates of color on stage,” Reid said. “And the first states to winnow out the field have almost no people of color. And here we are. In 2019.”

Ironically, race-baiting Democrats also have claimed that front-runner Joe Biden’s poor reception in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries also was the result of systemic racism.

Harris, however, said fundraising challenges were the chief reason for her decision to abandon her run.

Reid wasn’t the only one to blame racism for Harris’s failed candidacy:

Kamala Harris dropping out of the race while only white candidates qualify for the next presidential debate shows that white privilege and white supremacy cut across party lines. It’s not just Trump. We have a racism problem in all of the United States of America, and it sucks. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 3, 2019

Kamala Harris’ withdrawal underlines—

Candidates of color, especially women, get twice the scrutiny, have to scramble for fundraising, & don’t have the networks of wealthy, white donors who launch & maintain a campaign https://t.co/dd5QruC2AR — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) December 3, 2019

Castro weighed into Harris’s exit as well, claiming she had been the victim of unfair treatment.

“The way the media has treated Kamala Harris has been something else,” he said on Tuesday. “The way they’ve held her to a different standard, a double standard has been grossly unfair and unfortunate.”