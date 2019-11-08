Leftists Demand Kavanaugh, Alito Recuse Themselves from LGBT Rights Cases

‘The credibility and impartiality of the current Supreme Court is in tatters…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Radical leftists are demanding that Supreme Court justices Brett Kavanaugh and Samuel Alito recuse themselves from future LGBT rights cases after a picture emerged of the two of them posing next to Brian Brown, a pro-family leader who opposes gay marriage.

Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage and the International Organization for the Family, attended a Catholic event with Alito and Kavanaugh this week.

But activists complained to the justices that the connection raised “serious concerns about your impartiality” in LGBT rights cases, according to Aaron Belkin, the director of the left-leaning group Take Back the Courts.

“The credibility and impartiality of the current Supreme Court is in tatters,” Belkin wrote in a letter addressed to the two justices, according to Newsweek.

“Posing for photographs with the president of an advocacy organization that has filed briefs in matters pending before the court makes a mockery of Chief Justice Roberts’ assertion that a judge’s role is to impartially call balls and strikes,” he continued.

Belkin cited the Code of Conduct for Federal Judges, which states “that judges must take care to avoid the appearance of improper influence.” This rule does not, however, apply to the Supreme Court.

Belkin tried to argue that it should, since “each justice has an ethical duty to decide for themselves if recusal is necessary to avoid bias or the appearance of bias.”

And because Brown and the NOM have argued cases against LGBT rights in front of the Supreme Court, there is an unmistakable bias, Belkin claimed.

“Justices Kavanaugh’s and Alito’s inappropriate conduct underscores the importance of judicial reform including expanding the Court,” Belkin told Law & Crime.

“The Justices seem to be flaunting that they have the power to disregard ethics, decency, and fairness, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” he added. “But I’m not so sure that they’re right.”