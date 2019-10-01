Leftists Blast CNN for Not Crediting the ‘Squad’ for Impeachment Progress

‘These women profiled didn’t lead the charge, and waited until it was safe…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Leftists slammed CNN this week for crediting “five freshman congresswomen” — all of whom are white — with the recent push for the impeachment of President Trump, without acknowledging the minority congresswomen who led the charge in the first place.

The CNN article features Reps. Elissa Slotkin, Abigail Spanberger, Chrissy Houlahan, Mikie Sherrill, and Elaine Luria, who engaged last week in “risky political business” by tossing aside their moderate views and joining the House in demanding Trump’s impeachment.

These five freshman congresswomen changed history by becoming unlikely leaders on impeachment.https://t.co/vSMWkdn8UH pic.twitter.com/JI8Ejbm7u1 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 28, 2019

The article doesn’t mention Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, or any minority women in the House. This was unacceptable to the leftists who immediately demanded CNN retract the article.

What is this?! So, did Maxine Waters and the Squad just evaporate into thin air and never existed? These women profiled didn’t lead the charge, and waited until it was safe. They aren’t heroes, but people who hedged their bets in “insecure” districts. https://t.co/Z2IKiGddbb — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) September 29, 2019

please tell me more about these white freshmen congresswomen who changed their minds about impeachment last week and have now “changed history” pic.twitter.com/n3NeJm9tC9 — matt murray (@ThatMattMurray) September 28, 2019

Good job on whitewashing who’s been at the forefront of fighting Trump & allowing these congresswomen to be racist on tape. Truly, profiles of courage. pic.twitter.com/O6NjsUYLZt — X (@XLNB) September 29, 2019

NewsOne, a liberal media outlet, pointed out that Rep. Al Green, an African American congressman, repeatedly introduced articles of impeachment, and Maxine Waters has called for Trump’s impeachment since she was inaugurated in 2017.

“CNN clearly needs to do their research,” said NewsOne.