Leftist Activist Groups Sue Trump Admin For Deporting Asylum Seekers

‘The Trump administration has created a deadly game of musical chairs that leaves desperate refugees without a safe haven…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Several leftist activist groups sued the Trump administration this week over a policy that allows immigration officials to deport asylum seekers back to Central America.

The groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Immigrant Justice Center, the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, and Human Rights First.

They allege that the policy blocks applicants from receiving asylum and puts them at risk by returning them to “the same dangerous region they fled,” according to the lawsuit.

“The Trump administration has created a deadly game of musical chairs that leaves desperate refugees without a safe haven, in violation of U.S. and international law,” ACLU attorney Katrina Eiland said in a statement. “The administration is illegally trying to turn away asylum-seekers and pass the buck to other countries that can’t protect them.”

The suit names Attorney General William Barr, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security. It accuses them of violating the Refugee Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

“The Rule recklessly subverts our legal framework for accepting refugees into a machinery for casting them off into circumstances as perilous as those they fled,” the lawsuit reads.

The ACLU specifically named two individuals who were deported to Guatemala: a gay man who fears he will be attacked for his sexual orientation in Central America, and a mother whose husband and sister-in-law were murdered in Honduras.

The Trump administration “stands behind the integrity of the program,” said Heather Swift, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.

“While we cannot comment on litigation, the U.S. Government and the Government of Guatemala remain committed to the asylum cooperative agreement,” she said in a statement, according to The Hill.