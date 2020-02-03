Classless Left-Wingers Celebrate Limbaugh’s Cancer Announcement

‘Read the responses to this thread and see the evil of humanity on display for the world…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) While socialist Bernie Sanders supporters have been among the most vocal critics of the class divide in America, their own classlessness took an ugly turn with the announcement that conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh announced that he had advanced lung cancer.

Cool. Finally — #Bernie2020 – No War with Iran (@andyg_live) February 3, 2020

good riddance — Ben Solo fanboy (@Logan_OConnor) February 3, 2020

The world will be a better place when Rush Limbaugh takes his last breath. — Mohammad bin Salman (parody) (@CousinFckrMBS) February 3, 2020

A review of the social media reaction to Limbaugh’s announcement on his show Monday suggested that by and large most of those who chose to comment online were there to express their condolences. But the ugliness of some left-wing comments stood out in the sea of support.

Many suggested that it was poetic justice for Limbaugh, citing comments he had made in the past that they deemed heartless or offensive.

At least one left-winger did, in fact, express empathy—for the cancer.

Most of you are going to hate me saying this, but keep in mind he is a horrible person with a 30 yr history of proudly being a horrible person who contributes nothing but misery for fun & profit: #RushLimbaugh says he has lung cancer. I feel sorry for the cancer. — Ed the Sock (@EdtheSock) February 3, 2020

Conservative host Carmine Sabia repudiated the hateful venom, while pointing out that both sides were guilty of it.

Read the responses to this thread and see the evil of humanity on display for the world. Everyone should read this thread. I will not blame all Democrats for this. I have seen conservatives do this too. It is repugnant. #RushLimbaugh #PrayForRush. https://t.co/3hdXoDLRx6 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) February 3, 2020

However, Limbaugh’s announcement stood in contrast to recent deaths such as that of basketball start Kobe Bryan, a politically active Trump critic whom all—including President Donald Trump himself—united to mourn.

The same was true of former Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., whose unexpected passing late last year amid the start of impeachment proceedings drew a respectfully subdued reaction from his conservative critics.

Even Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who played the foil to Cummings as ranking minority member on the House Oversight Committee, expressed deep regret.

But, in a perverse way, the vitriol that his announcement inspired was a fitting tribute to the legacy of the right-wing media pioneer who coined the term “drive by media” among many others.