COTTON: Left Turns Blind Eye to China’s Assault on Freedom While Whining over US Cops

(Michael Barnes, Liberty Headlines) As the communist Chinese government began to crush freedom in Hong Kong, protestors in the formerly autonomous city took to the streets on the Fourth of July and waved American flags.

Ironically, the same flag was portrayed as a symbol of oppression this weekend by members of the news media, Black Lives Matter and other activist groups in the United States.

But as Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., recently pointed out, only one of the countries is actually engaging in human rights abuses—and it’s not even close.

“They are running concentration camps in Northwestern China, and they are persecuting Christians throughout their region, and they have long forced abortions on women or sterilization on women,” Cotton said.

“Yet many of the woke champions on the left in America, like so many NBA players led by Lebron James, turn a blind eye to their crimes, at the same time we denounce our own police officers, which I think is a disgraceful and shameful contrast,” he continued.

China recently passed a sweeping national security law that targets dissenters in Hong Kong. It’s the type of oppression that the activist left seems to believe is happening in the U.S., as if they’d be allowed to protest under an actual oppressive government.

The law is more accurately an order from Beijing that the city’s laws, authorities and even judiciary function at the behest of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

It’s “an all-out assault on Hong Kong,” Benedict Rogers, founder of Hong Kong Watch, said in an interview with The Epoch Times.

The measure effectively usurps the global financial center, and former British enclave, and has turned it into another Chinese city.

Unlike in America, China’s National People’s Congress passed the so-called national security mandate in secret and criminalized dissent by defining it as subversion of the state, terrorism and collusion with foreign enemies.

Black Lives Matter is currently the leading anti-oppression group. Its founders are openly Marxist and it hasn’t bothered to advocate for the people of Hong Kong despite the atrocities committed against them.

Notably, a favorite expression of the group is “silence is complicity.”

NBA star Lebron James has proudly marketed himself as a Black Lives Matter celebrity, but James famously turned on Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey for tweeting an image that read, “Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong.”

The CCP blasted the NBA and several state-backed businesses suspended ties with the Houston Rockets. James took to Twitter to say that Morey was “misinformed.”

The basketballer has since claimed the National Football League has a slavery mentality and demanded that the NFL issue an apology to Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who recently called the Fourth of July a “celebration of white supremacy.”

Not to be outdone, Disney, which owns ESPN and ABC News, has supported protest-chic activism and civil unrest in the United States as it pursues multi-billion-dollar business opportunities in China.

Like the NBA, Disney claims to stand for human rights but is completely silent on the massive human rights abuses occurring in the communist country.

The star of the entertainment giant’s new live-action remake of “Mulan,” Donnie Yen, even voiced support for the CCP-backed national security law in Hong Kong.

Yen, whose first language is not English, said, “Today is the celebration day for Hong Kong returned to motherland China 23 years.”