STATS: Late-Term Abortions Aren’t as Rare as Democrats Claim

‘Virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion, ripping babies straight from the mother’s womb…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) As Democrats continue to advocate for third-trimester abortions, new state health statistics offer a startling fact: At least 40 infants were born alive after botched abortions across three states in 2016.

Some states are mandated by law to provide information about children who survive abortions, and recent reports from Minnesota, Arizona and Florida reveal the disturbing frequency of failed abortions. In 2018, three infants were born alive after attempted abortions. In 2017, 10 were born alive in Arizona. And since 2017, 19 infants have survived attempted abortions in Florida, according to Fox News.

Four other states—Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arkansas—are required by law to provide data on botched abortions, but they have not yet made this information available.

These numbers prove that live-birth abortions do occur, despite Democrats’ claims that they are irregular rarities. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam was among those who advocated for legalizing third-trimester abortions after the New York legislature passed such a law in January.

Northam went even farther by openly endorsing post-natal infanticide when a Democrat member of his state’s General Assembly acknowledged that a proposed law would extend up to the time of birth.

“So, in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother. So, I think this was really blown out of proportion,” Northam said.

In response, Republicans in the U.S. Congress unsuccessfully attempted to get a floor vote on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would protect the life of the infant if born alive after a botched abortion.

President Donald Trump blasted Northam and the congressional Democrats who have blocked the Republicans’ efforts to protect life.

“Virtually every top Democrat also now supports late-term abortion, ripping babies straight from the mother’s womb, right up until the moment of birth, and, in the case of the Virginia governor—he’s having a rough, rough time,” Trump said at a New Hampshire rally on Thursday.

“The doctor talks to the mother. The baby is now born … and then they decide whether or not to execute the baby,” Trump continued. “That is why I have asked Congress to prohibit extreme late-term abortion, is because Republicans believe that every child is a sacred gift of God.”