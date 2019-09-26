Kristol-Led NeverTrumpers Try to Pressure GOP Sens. to Support Impeachment

‘Stand up for the rule of law and stand up for yourselves…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) NeverTrump conservatives are attempting to pressure Senate Republicans into supporting President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that Democrats are launching a formal impeachment inquiry (without calling a vote that such an inquiry would require).

Republicans owe it to the American people to get on board, said the “Republicans for the Rule of Law,” a NeverTrump organization founded by neoconservative pundit Bill Kristol.

In a new ad, the group shows pictures of Sens. Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, Ben Sasse, and Marco Rubio.

“Stand up for the rule of law,” the ad says, “and stand up for yourselves.”

“Don’t let President Trump keep you from getting the facts,” the ad continues.

1. To Republicans who have the honor (and it is or should be an honor!) of serving in the United States Congress: Now is the time to step up. Here’s a new video Republicans for the Rule of Law released last night pic.twitter.com/PDzV7lbWJf — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 24, 2019

Democrats announced the formal inquiry after a whistleblower report accused Trump of asking Ukrainian officials for dirt on presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Trump released the transcript of the phone call on Wednesday and has insisted that there was no quid pro quo corruption.

There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have. The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Kristol claimed it’s the GOP’s constitutional responsibility to impeach Trump, and went on to cite several founding documents describing the necessity of “character” and “judgment” in the Oval Office.

“It’s time to live up to your oath, your principles, and your traditions. Not just for the sake of your country but for the sake of your party — the party of Lincoln and Reagan, of Robert Taft and John McCain — it’s time to put country first,” Kristol wrote on Twitter.