Republican Congressmen Want Investigation Into DHS Whistleblower’s ‘Suicide’

‘The evidence that is coming to me indicates that he was murdered…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Republican lawmakers are demanding an investigation into the death of Philip Haney, the former Department of Homeland Security official who blew the whistle on the Obama administration, due to the suspicious nature of Haney’s alleged suicide.

Haney was found dead by the side of the road in Plymouth, Calif. last month, and law enforcement officials initially declared that he had died by a “self-inflicted” gun shot wound.

But Haney had warned his friends that he feared being “suicided,” and some have argued there’s no way he would have taken his own life.

“I’m standing on the floor here saying, Madame Speaker, I don’t believe that Phil Haney committed suicide,” Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said on the House floor. “I expect that we’re going to get a thorough investigation. The evidence that is coming to me indicates that he was murdered.”

While working for Obama’s DHS, Haney revealed that the administration had a habit of overlooking the spread of radical Islam in the U.S.

Haney even said that multiple domestic terrorist attacks could have been prevented had the Obama administration not scrubbed information about potential terrorists.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, said he was a friend of Haney’s and told the House that he had made a “mutual pact” with Haney.

“I’d been concerned about his safety, with all the information he knew and people who could’ve gotten in trouble,” Gohmert said. “We had a mutual pact. It said: Either one of us ended up committing suicide, then the other is going to make sure that the truth wins out.”

Law enforcement officials are reportedly investigating Haney’s death with the help of the FBI, and said that any conclusions about the cause of Haney’s death are “extremely premature and inappropriate.”