TREND: Another Popular Kids’ TV Show to Include Gay Couple

‘We felt it would be a violation of trust to broadcast the episode…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) The popular children’s program, “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” is including a lesbian couple that will take care and raise a school-age character.

The episode, titled “The Last Crusade,” will introduce Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty, a same-sex couple. The characters appeared in the original book, “Ponyville Mysteries: Riddle of the Rusty Horseshoe,” but the writers of the hit TV-show have decided to change their sexual orientations in an attempt to promote “inclusivity.”

One of the series’ writers, Michael Vogel, said it’s not a coincidence that the episode will air during Pride Month, adding that he and the other writers aimed to “bring more EQuality to EQuestria,” with the latter referencing the name of the magical kingdom that provides the backdrop for the pony-verse.

Vogel, who is gay, told Buzzfeed that the representation of homosexuality in pop culture was his “first priority on everything I work on.”

“Nicole and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it,” he said.

“With Josh and Nicole running the final season together, it was something we all wanted to do—bring this out couple into the final season and make them ‘officially’ a part of the MLP world.”

This isn’t the first children’s show to embrace homosexuality: PBS’s “Arthur” also featured a gay marriage in a recent episode.

After reviewing the “Arthur” episode, Alabama Public Television decided not to air it, pointing to parents’ concerns with the inappropriate scene.

“The vast majority of parents will not have heard about the content, whether they agree with it or not,” Mike McKenzie, director of programming at APT, told NBC News. “Because of this, we felt it would be a violation of trust to broadcast the episode.”