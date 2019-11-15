Sen. Urges VH1 to Cancel Series That Glorifies Drug-Traffickers

‘They’re glorifying a brutal, deadly lifestyle that creates countless victims. This is the most irresponsible thing I’ve ever seen…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., sent a letter to the president of the VH1 television network, urging him to cancel Cartel Crew, a show that dignifies the barbarous lives of drug-traffickers.

The series recently added Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who led one of the most inhuman and vicious drug cartels in the world until Mexican authorities arrested him in 2016.

“For the life of me, I cannot understand why VH1 would cast Emma Aispuro when families across the U.S. struggle daily with drug addiction,” Kennedy said in a press release.

“Her husband is a monster, who was once the second most wanted fugitive in the world behind Osama bin Laden,” he said. “She helped him escape from prison, acted as his public relations manager, laughed in court during his trial and now wants to sell clothing stamped with the ‘El Chapo’ name.”

Kennedy said VH1 was now promoting her as a “loyal wife” for standing by one of the world’s most notorious drug-lords.

“They’re glorifying a brutal, deadly lifestyle that creates countless victims,” he said. “This is the most irresponsible thing I’ve ever seen.”

In the letter, Kennedy raised concerns that the show would teach children that violent and destructive crime is acceptable, even honored—and profitable.

VH1 claims Cartel Crew seeks to follow the journey of relatives of drug-traffickers as “they set out to live legit lives and make names for themselves outside of the drug world.”

Yet, Kennedy said the show portrays the family members as intimately connected to the drug traffickers, even to the point that one family member is shamed for her association with a New York City police officer.

“By using the bloodstained histories of these individuals to make and profit off a television series, you are complicit in the promotion of a horrifically criminal and violent way of life,” Kennedy wrote.

“It is clear you need to reconsider the standard your network uses when developing television shows,” he said.