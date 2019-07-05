GOP Sen. Kennedy Slams AOC: ‘The Voices In Her Head Are Not Real’

‘She needs to go to the Holocaust Museum and see what a concentration camp is…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., dismissed “concentration camp” claims by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, saying the she was deluded if she believed U.S. migrant-detention facilities were at all similar to the Nazi Holocaust centers.

“Let me be frank,” Kennedy told KLSA News 12. “Congresswoman Ocasio–Cortez … someone needs to tell her that the voices in her head are not real.”

Ocasio–Cortez and a number of other partisan Democrats returned from visiting the border facilities recently, claiming that the crowded conditions were torturous for detainees.

However, Kennedy said the freshman congresswoman seemed to have a limited understanding of the historical context she was invoking.

“She needs to go to the Holocaust Museum and see what a concentration camp is,” he said.

Congress recently appropriated more than $4 billion to meet a Department of Homeland Security request for emergency aid to address the situation, although Ocasio–Cortez voted against the measure.

“The Department of Homeland Security is out of money, and the congresswoman knows that,” Kennedy said. “She says the conditions are inhumane—but yet, when we send a bill over to her to vote to improve those conditions, she voted no. Her hypocrisy is breathtaking.”

Kennedy admitted that conditions at the southern border were far from ideal, but said that this is in large part due to the Democrats’ unwillingness to compromise on a bipartisan immigration reform bill to address serious loopholes in asylum laws.

“The problem we’re having at the border, a problem that Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez has helped create, is that we have 5,000 people a day—not a week, not a month—a day coming into this country,” Kennedy said. “We don’t have a place to put them.”

Ocasio–Cortez continued to double-down on her claims—although her account that border agents harassed her and detained migrants has been discredited by multiple witnesses.

“This is the bottom line,” Kennedy said: “Congresswoman Ocasio–Cortez believes that illegal immigration is a moral good. And she believes that the border is just a nuisance and it should be open—and I don’t think that’s what America believes.”