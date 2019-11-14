Kellyanne Conway Fumes After CNN Plays MSNBC Clip of Her NeverTrump Husband

‘I think you embarrassed yourself…because this is CNN now?’…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway shamed CNN host Wolf Blitzer, after he asked her to respond to a clip from her husband, George Conway, in an apparent attempt to sow division in their marriage.

Wolf Blitzer to Kellyanne Conway: “I don’t want to talk about your marriage, I know there are issues there.” pic.twitter.com/ERvWX0L9eE — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 14, 2019

“I just have a final question, a sensitive question, and it’s a political question, it’s a substantive question,” Blitzer asked. “I don’t want to talk about your marriage. I know that there are issues there.”

To make the incident even more conspicuous, Blitzer pulled the clip from MSNBC, a rival leftist media corporation, when he could have played a clip from anyone of their infinite anti-Trump pundits.

“What you just quoted is said every day by other voices but you wanted to put it in my husband’s voice because you think somehow that that will help your ratings or that you’re really sticking it to Kellyanne Conway,” she said, according to The Daily Beast. “And let me be very clear — you didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway. I think you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you because this is CNN now?”

“I looked up to you when I was in college and law school, I would turn on CNN to see what Wolf Blitzer had to say about war, famine, disruption abroad,” Conway continued. “I really respected you for all those years as someone that would give you the news and now it’s what somebody’s husband?”

“So before you play the clip which I haven’t seen. Why—why are you doing that?” Conway asked.

Blitzer described George Conway as a “legal scholar” who was “really going after the President of the United States.”

“And the relevance is, and, come on—wait for it—drum roll—and he’s married to me?” Conway asked.

“Well, you know, he happens to be married to you,” Blitzer said.

“He happens to be married to me? That’s bizarre,” Conway retorted.

Blitzer eventually played the clip, in which Conway presented a typical anti-Trump perspective: “The problem with Donald Trump is he always sees himself first. Trump is all about Trump, and that’s why it was inevitable he would get himself into this soup once again.”

President Donald Trump did not choose George Conway for United States Solicitor General in March 2017.

“That is his opinion, and I don’t think MSNBC was lacking for anti-Trump voices, and we’ve heard things like that said on CNN for three years,” Kellyanne Conway said. “Honestly, where is the shame? … Does anybody ever feel badly about getting it so wrong.”