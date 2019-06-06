GUN-FREE ZONE: Jeweler Says Officer Can’t Get Engagement Ring Because He Carried Gun

‘It’s an attack on law enforcement in general…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) A North Carolina police officer was prevented from picking up an engagement ring at a jewelry store on Tuesday because of his uniform, which included a service weapon.

An Iredell County deputy went to Kay Jewelers in Statesville during his lunch break to pick up an engagement ring he had already paid for.

When he got to the store, however, employees didn’t let him enter and told him he wasn’t allowed to have a gun on their premises.

The officer spoke to the store’s general manager and explained that because he was on duty, it would be a violation of policy to remove his service weapon while in uniform.

The manager refused to allow him in, and told him to return when he wasn’t armed.

“It’s not just an attack on this individual officer, it’s not just an attack on this agency. It’s an attack on law enforcement in general,” Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told WBTV.

Campbell reinforced the policy and said that it exists for the safety of the community, not just the officer.

“The deputy would never be able to disarm. It’s against our policy in uniform because what if somebody else comes to him for help? Or what if he had disarmed and a robbery happened? This policy is in place for not only the safety of the deputy, but the general public as well,” he said.

Kay Jewelers responded to the Sheriff’s Department on Facebook and said they “sincerely apologize for the mishandling of this matter.”

“We have tremendous respect for law enforcement, and we thank the office for bringing this to our attention. We will be sure to reinforce store training regarding our firearm policy with specific regard to uniformed law enforcement,” the retail chain posted.