Throuple Ex-Rep. Katie Hill: GOP Win in Calif. is ‘F***ing Devastating’

‘This Republican win is no coincidence…’

Editor’s note: Article contains profanity

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Disgraced former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., admitted she “cried for a few days” after Republican Mike Garcia won her seat in last week’s election.

Hill resigned last year after admitting to having inappropriate affairs with multiple congressional staffers.

In a Twitter thread, she claimed that she is taking “full responsibility” for her “mistakes,” but then blamed Republicans for bringing the scandal to light in the first place.

“This Republican win is no coincidence,” she said.

So yeah it really hurt to have my old seat flip back to Republican-for a ton of people & also for me. In fact, it was pretty fucking devastating. I went offline & cried for a few days but, as always, getting ready to stand back up & keep fighting. Hope you are too. Onward.❤️ — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 17, 2020

Garcia won California’s 25th district in last week’s special election, which is the first time in two decades that the GOP has flipped a district in the traditionally blue state. The election was supposed to be a toss-up, but Garcia ended up winning with a comfortable 12-point edge.

The GOP now holds just seven of California’s 53 House seats.

Hill had helped flip the 25th district in 2018, unseating its Republican incumbent. She apologized to “everyone Who worked so hard to flip this seat,” and vowed to help Democrats retake it in November.