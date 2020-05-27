Kathy Griffin Advocates for Trump’s Death AGAIN

‘@SecretService apparently @kathygriffin didn’t understand the 1st time so it’s time to make it real clear so she stops threatening a President…’

Editor’s Note: Article contains profanity.

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Failed comic Kathy Griffin on Tuesday suggested that someone should plunge an air-filled syringe in President Donald Trump, a procedure that would cause his death.

Reacting to a tweet about from CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta that quotes Trump saying he might start taking insulin, Griffin said: “Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.”

Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

In medical procedures, air is sometimes accidentally injected into the body’s bloodstream through syringes or IVs. This can cause air embolisms, a dangerous blockage of blood vessels that can be caused by air bubbles. Embolisms are often fatal, which Griffin clearly knows.

This isn’t the first time Griffin has advocated for Trump’s death. In 2017, she posed with a bloody prop of Trump’s severed heads, prompting a visit form the Secret Service, according to her lawyers. Online users were quick to point out that Griffin’s latest threat will likely result in another visit from the Secret Service.

@SecretService apparently @kathygriffin didn’t understand the 1st time so it’s time to make it real clear so she stops threatening a President. — Kimberly DeaBueno (@KimDeaBueno) May 27, 2020

@SecretService This is at least her second threat against @POTUS — The Burning Bush (@CocaineNinja1) May 27, 2020

Griffin, however, doubled down:



Twitter is reportedly looking into whether Griffin’s tweet violates its violent threats policy.