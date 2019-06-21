Ore. Governor Sends Police After Republican Senators Go AWOL on Climate Change Vote

‘They need to return and do the jobs they were elected to do…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Oregon’s far-left Democratic Gov. Kate Brown sent the state police after 11 Senate Republicans who walked out of the legislative chamber in protest of a global warming bill.

The Republicans refused to vote on a bill that would slash jobs and increase fuel prices in an attempt to combat alleged climate change.

According to Oregon state law, officers can arrest lawmakers if they willfully refuse to return to their jobs and each of the Republicans will be fined $500 a day if they don’t return by Friday morning, according to CBS Portland affiliate KOIN-TV.

“The Senate Republicans have decided to abandon their duty to serve their constituents and walk out,” Brown said in a statement, calling the Republicans’ walk out “absolutely unacceptable.”

“They need to return and do the jobs they were elected to do,” she said.

The official Oregon Senate Republicans Twitter account called out Brown’s hypocrisy, pointing to an event in 2001 when she was Senate Democratic leader and led a Democratic walkout triggered by a Republican gerrymandering bill.

#ICYMI: in 2001 then Sen-Dem Leader @OregonGovBrown called the House Dems walkout in 2001 VERY APPROPRIATE & said, “Under certain circumstances, it’s fair to say we would use all tools available to us & stage a similar boycott.” Well here we are, Senate Rs fighting for Oregonians pic.twitter.com/EvzPixfKF3 — Oregon Senate Republicans (@ORSenateRs) June 20, 2019

Because the 11 senators refused to appear for floor proceedings, the state legislature was left two senators short of a quorum, which meant they couldn’t hold a vote on the bill, said Kate Kondayen, a spokeswoman for Brown.

Oregon Republican Sen. Brian Boquist, one of the senators who walked out, said he left with the others and traveled to Idaho.

“Send bachelors and come heavily armed,” he said, responding to Brown’s threat to send the police after him. “I’m not going to be a political prisoner in the state of Oregon. It’s just that simple.”

The Oregon State Police said in a statement to CNN that they’re working with the governor but won’t use aggression or force, instead opting to “utilize established relationships to have polite communication” with the senators.

“While we obviously have many tools at our disposal, patience and communication is and always will be our first, and preferred, option,” the police said.