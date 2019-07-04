KASICH: Republicans Are ‘In a Coma’ Because of Trump

‘They keep going back to Reagan. Well, I knew Reagan—it was 100 hundred years ago…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich said members of his own party are “in a coma” because they support President Donald Trump.

“I think members of the Republican Party are in a coma right now, is what I think. And at some point they’ll wake up and say, ‘What’s happened?’” he told The Washington Post. “And then we’re going to tell them, and they’re going to go, ‘Really?’”

Kasich said Republicans need to break out of their “willingness to only absorb that which supports what you currently think.”

“There’s a tribal instinct that anything that is dissonant information should be rejected,” he said. “And I think it’s true for both political parties, to be honest with you. I think that we live in a siloed, tribal world right now.”

Because of Trump, the GOP is “stumbling around” and has “no new really exciting ideas,” Kasich said.

Its empty platform has been that way “for a number of years,” he continued.

“I think that the party is historically concerned about debt,” he said. “They’re concerned about having free and open trade. They’re concerned about welcoming immigrants into the country … They keep going back to Reagan. Well, I knew Reagan—it was 100 hundred years ago.”

Kasich—who finished his term as Ohio governor more popular with Democrats than his own party— said the GOP should refocus on issues like wokrforce training, education reform and climate change.

“It’s like we’re sunk,” he said. “And then you add where the party is right now. I don’t even recognize it … I mean, it’s unbelievable.”

Kasich was rumored to be considering a primary bid against Trump, but later backed down, saying “there is no path right now for me.”

He is now a political analyst for CNN and a frequent critic of the Trump administration.