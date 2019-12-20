John Kasich Praises Greta Thunberg As ‘One of His Heroes’

‘All she did was she held up a piece of paper in front of the parliament…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Gov. John Kasich praised 16-year-old Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, calling her one of his “heroes.”

During an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kasich was asked why he’s one of the only Republicans willing to admit that climate change is a problem and that the government should do something about it.

“There is no way we should put our heads in the sand,” Kasich replied, adding that he’s worked with several liberals to “try to develop a consensus in this country that we can’t just sit still.”

Some have criticized the Left’s lionization of Thunberg—who was recently named Time magazine’s person of the year—arguing her appropriation as a figurehead ignores the fact that she has accomplished very little with her activism.

However, Kasich—who faced similar criticisms during his tenure as Ohio governor—said he drew inspiration from her.

“All she did was she held up a piece of paper in front of the parliament and said ‘Save my planet. You owe me that,’” he marveled.

“And right now, we’re not making great progress, but if we keep at it, and keep at it, develop renewals, do more research into batteries, support electric vehicles…”

“You don’t sound like a Republican,” Kimmell quipped, drawing laughs from the audience.

The climate-change movement is similar to the civil rights movement and to women’s suffrage, Kasich said.

“We all worry about the politicians,” he said. “The politicians don’t make the rules. The public demands the rules, and when we think about civil rights, it came from the bottom up, it came from the marches, and the protests, and the politicians couldn’t ignore it and they passed civil rights laws.”

Kasich has praised Thunberg before and even featured her in his recent book It’s Up to Us, as “an example of someone who’s changing the world.”