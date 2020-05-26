Detroit Dem. Lawmaker Who Praised Trump Sues Gov. Whitmer for Defamation

‘She has shown herself not to remain interested in being a Democrat…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Michigan State Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other fellow Democrats on Thursday for defamation and free speech violations, MLive reported.

Whitsett said the Whitmer and the 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization censured and “ousted” her after she thanked President Donald Trump for promoting the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus.

Whitsett caught the virus in March, and her condition worsened. She has Lyme disease, which hydroxychloroquine is used to treat, but she was unaware of its potential benefits in treating COVID-19.

She started taking the drug and her health improved “from 0 to 100.”

Whitsett met Trump at the White House on April 14, and she thanked him for telling her about hydroxychloroquine.

The local Democratic Party accused Whitsett of spreading false information about the virus and hydroxychloroquine.

Chris McClain, a precinct delegate in the 13th congressional district, drafted the censure resolution.

“Her individual circumstance does not apply to everyone,” he said. “She misrepresented a lot of the priorities and needs here of the community when she went to go meet with the president.”

He accused Whitsett of playing with the “health and safety” of her community.

Whitsett said Whitmer texted her five days after she met with Trump and downplayed the role that hydroxychloroquine played in Whitsett’s recovery.

“You’re entitled to your opinion, I’m just disappointed you’d take your theories public without seeking to get answers first. Take care,” Whitmer allegedly wrote.

The censure prevents Whitsett “from holding any position or committee membership within the group,” MLive reported.

The 13th Congressional District Democratic Party Organization will also withhold its endorsement from Whitsett in upcoming elections.

Jonathan Kinloch, who chairs the organization, said he didn’t read the lawsuit.

“It’s probably full of banter and bullcrap,” Kinloch said.

“She has shown herself not to remain interested in being a Democrat. Maybe she should consider the suggestion from President Donald J Trump, to become a Republican,” he said. “If it walks like a duck, if it quacks like a duck, then it’s a Republican duck.”