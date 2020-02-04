Kansas City Chiefs to Visit White House if Trump Invites Them
‘I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he would accept President Trump’s invitation to the White House if the president asks the team to celebrate his team’s Super Bowl victory.
When asked how Reid would respond to a Trump invitation, Reid admitted he “hadn’t even thought” about a potential visit.
But, he added, “I’ll be there. If they’re inviting us, I’ll be there. It’s quite an honor, I think.”
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill agreed and said it “would be great to go to the White House,” according to the Kansas City Star. “I’ve never been to D.C., so that would be great.”
Other Chiefs players were more hesitant.
Defensive end Frank Clark said there’s “a lot of mixed emotions about stuff going on there,” but noted that “historically…that’s something you do as a Super Bowl champion. We’ll see.”
Cornerback Basahud Breeland vowed to “cross that bridge when we cross it.”
“We had to get this game down first,” Breeland said, “And now we know we got a trip going to the White House.”
Safety Tyrann Mathieu said that a visit to the White House is an opportunity to represent Kansas City on the national stage.
“I’m here to represent the Kansas City Chiefs. I think my teammates feel the same way. Any time we get the opportunity to represent Kansas City the right way, represent our teammates the right way, I don’t see any wrong in that,” Mathieu said.
The Chiefs’ reactions are very different from past teams.
When the Philadelphia Eagles won in 2018, Trump disinvited the team after several players began kneeling during the national anthem.
And despite winning multiple championship titles over the past few years, the NBA’s Golden State Warriors have not been invited either due to the team’s criticism of Trump.