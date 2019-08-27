Kamala Claims Trump’s Tweets Were Ammo for El Paso Shooter

‘He shared blame for setting a hateful tone…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. escalated her incendiary attacks on President Donald Trump on Monday, blaming his Twitter remarks for leading to the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3.

“Of course, he did not pull the trigger,” The Winston-Salem Journal quoted Harris as saying during a campaign stop before 1,300 supporters at a high school in Greensboro, N.C. “But he’s certainly been tweeting out the ammunition.”

The paper’s account of the candidate’s half-hour of heated rhetoric said Harris acknowledged Trump “was not the only cause for such atrocities as the recent mass killings in El Paso, Texas.” But she said “he shared blame for setting a hateful tone.”

Harris, who is floundering in recent polls, might have a method to her imprudent accusations. Attacking the 45th president is red meat for Democrats. The newspaper said the crowd booed every time she mentioned Trump’s name.

Democrats have been raising campaign money off the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio. However, they—and much of the mainstream press—have avoided mentioning the Dayton shooter’s far-left beliefs and his support of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

For her part, Warren has labeled coverage of the shooter’s support for her a mere distraction, while claiming without proof there “is a direct line” between the El Paso shooter and President Trump.

The Duke Chronicle reported that Harris was the featured speaker Saturday at a banquet for the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People in Durham, N.C. She told the civil rights organization that opponents’ secretly coded terminology on race was changing.

Race and civil rights discussions no longer mention “the race card,” she said. The long-used phrase has been replaced with “identity politics.”

She said the new term was fashioned to “marginalize the subject in a way that I believe is meant to say ‘hush’ in a way that sometimes is meant to say ‘shut up.’”