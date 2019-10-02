Kamala Demands That Twitter Suspend Trump’s Account

‘Just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris demanded that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey suspend President Trump’s account for suggesting impeachment could start a civil war.

Trump uses his Twitter to “target, harass, and attempt to out” the Ukraine whistleblower, Harris said in a letter to Dorsey, urging the social media company to “do something.”

Harris goes on to cite Twitter’s user guide, which prevents users from engaging “in the targeted harassment of someone” or inciting “other people to do so” — two things Trump does regularly, she claimed.

“These are blatant threats,” she said, referring to several of Trump’s tweets about the Ukraine whistleblower. “We need a civil society, not a civil war. These tweets represent a clear intent to baseless discredit the whistleblower and officials in our government who are following the proper channels to report allegations of presidential impropriety, all while making blatant threats that put people at risk and our democracy in danger.”

INBOX: Kamala Harris pens formal letter to Jack Dorsey asking him to kick Trump off Twitter, writing “these are blatant threats. We need a civil society, not a civil war. pic.twitter.com/zbC4dKUyEu — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) October 2, 2019

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday, Harris said Trump’s tweets need to be placed “in the context” of his everyday behavior.

“The president’s tweets and his behavior about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up,” she argued.

Harris is one of several Democrats to argue Trump should lose access to Twitter.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said last week Twitter should deplatform Trump for “spreading misinformation.”