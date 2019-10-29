KAMALA: Elite Forces Who Killed ISIS Terrorist Are Similar to Deep-State Whistleblowers

‘You would have [thought] that he was talking about watching—and giving commentary on—a video game…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Piling onto the rampant politicization of the U.S. intelligence community, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. claimed, without evidence, that the special forces who brought down a top ISIS terrorist were similar to deep-state, partisan operatives who have repeatedly sought to undermine President Donald Trump.

Harris, who is currently polling in the single digits in the Democratic presidential primary, has been a regular on the late-night talk shows of left-wing comedians Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

She returned to Meyers’s show on Monday and proceeded to flip the narrative on the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the most wanted man in the world, by covert U.S. military operations over the weekend.

The death of al-Baghdadi drew some obvious parallels to that of Al Qaeda ringleader Osama bin Laden in 2011, during Barack Obama’s presidency.

Reaction from the Left to al-Baghdadi’s death has been mixed, with some, like The Washington Post, eulogizing the Islamic fundamentalist as a pious “scholar” rather than a terrorist.

However, all have been unified in their efforts to deny Trump of any political capital to be gained from the victory.

“First of all, I want to just praise our special forces, the American intelligence community,” Harris told Meyers.

“You know, I work closely with them in connection with my service on the Senate Intelligence Committee, and they tirelessly and selflessly do incredible work—and they never really get any credit for it as individuals,” she said.

Harris implied that the special forces were similar in their anonymity to members of the left-wing ‘Resistance’ embedded in the Washington, DC, bureaucracy, which Trump has widely criticized for trying to thwart his promise to “drain the swamp.”

Congressional Democrats, currently conducting secretive House impeachment hearings based on the complaints of an anonymous CIA whistleblower with partisan ties, have sought testimony against Trump from several career civil-servants in the State Department.

They are attempting to build their case that Trump sought an improper quid-pro-quo arrangement with Ukraine to investigate allegations of misconduct surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is criminally investigating members of the intelligence-agency leadership from the Obama era who, in 2016, helped the Hillary Clinton campaign to engineer and spread false claims that Trump had colluded with Russia.

While Trump has repeatedly delineated between the corruption among the top ranks of the previous administration and those in the trenches, Harris made no such distinction.

“It’s really important, at this moment, to also credit them knowing that you’ve had Donald Trump as the commander-in-chief, who also spent full time attacking the integrity and the professionalism and the sacrifice of those professionals,” she claimed. “So, I think about it in that regard and thank them for their service and for their dedication and for being, you know, smart…”

She continued to snipe at the president over his reaction to the news of al-Baghdadi’s defeat, then quickly steered the discussion back to her own campaign.

“Donald Trump— that press conference was extraordinary. You would have think [sic] that he was talking about watching—and giving commentary on—a video game,” Harris told Meyers, pausing for effect to a few uncomfortable chuckles from the audience.

She then tried to cut the awkwardness with an old standby line, repeating the previously used gimmick of inverting the gender of her pronouns to suggest the president was—or should be—a female.

“The commander-in-chief of the United States of America has as her highest priority the responsibility to concern herself …” Harris said, to audience delight, “with our nation’s security…”

A Cover-Up in ‘Plain Sight’

Harris went on to discuss the impeachment hearings, offering her take that the Trump administration had been engaged in a cover-up on the transcript of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy—while also, paradoxically, trying to conceal the president’s guilt in plain sight.

“We have a clear display of consciousness of guilt, when they were then attempting to put the transcript in some secret computer,” said Harris, former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

“We have a cover-up, that is that—and we have a confession,” she added.

Trump authorized the release of the transcript a few days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., declared that she was initiating Democrats’ latest impeachment investigation.

Republicans have criticized House Democrats, by contrast, for their lack of transparency and failure to extend due process during the impeachment hearings.

“As a former prosecutor, I know a confession when I see it,” Harris said. “And the fact that Donald Trump does what he does in plain sight—maybe he thinks that it should in some way, you know, absolve him…”

Pelosi has yet to hold a formal vote to initiate the proceedings, only declaring late Monday that she planned to schedule one after saying last week that she would not.

Notwithstanding, Harris suggested that Trump should be conducting himself with the assumption of guilt by exercising the Miranda rights normally afforded to those under arrest.

“The American public, we know what we see,” she said, “and frankly, somebody ought to tell Donald Trump he has a right to remain silent.”