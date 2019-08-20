Kamala Skipping CNN’s Climate Debate to Tap Big-$$ Donors

‘We need a leader who prioritizes the future of humanity over rubbing elbows with millionaires and billionaires…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., drew the wrath of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing this week by attending a big-money fundraiser in the Hamptons on Sunday and declining an invitation to CNN’s climate forum because of a scheduling conflict with a California fundraiser.

Harris made her progressive apostasy clear on Sunday at the Hamptons fundraiser when she declared, “I believe in capitalism,” Common Dreams reported.

She also said she is not “comfortable” with a Medicare for All program, despite the fact that she is one of the original cosponsors of the Senate bill introduced by Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt..

Harris announced Monday that she would not attend CNN’s Sept. 4 “Climate Crisis Town Hall” due to “scheduling conflict,” CNN reported.

Nine Democratic candidates qualified for the climate forum, and all except Harris accepted the invitation, including Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.

The Sunrise Movement, a radical youth climate activism organization, tweeted their disapproval of Harris’ decision to court the donor class rather than address climate change.

Yikes. @KamalaHarris is skipping out on the first ever Presidential climate forum to schmooze with big donors. Debating our generation’s survival isn’t optional. We need a leader who prioritizes the future of humanity over rubbing elbows with millionaires and billionaires. pic.twitter.com/by6XDmpB4g — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) August 19, 2019

Harris cosponsored Sanders’ Medicare for All bill “two years ago and again this April,” but she has seemingly backed away from that support.

She described Sanders’ bill as one of many “good ideas” for expanding government-funded health insurance.

“I support Medicare for All,” Harris said to donors on Sunday. “But as you may have noticed, over the course of the many months, I’ve not been comfortable with Bernie’s plan, the Medicare for All plan.”

She said she learned that voters disagree with its requirement to “not have a private option” since Sanders’ plan would effectively outlaw private health insurance.

Harris “was hearing from lots of voters real concerns, specifically about proactively abolishing private insurance, the four year transition, middle class tax hikes, and so she came up with her own plan to adjust for those that, frankly, is better than his,” The Daily Beast reported.