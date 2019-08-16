KAMALA HARRIS: Seize Firearms from Suspected ‘White Nationalist’ Terrorists

‘In America, loaded guns should not be a few clicks away for any domestic terrorist with a laptop or smartphone…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said she would ask Congress to create “domestic terrorism prevention orders” that would empower the government to seize weapons from suspected “white nationalist” terrorists who have expressed hate toward people.

“We need to take action to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people and stop violent, hate-fueled attacks before they happen,” Harris said according to USA Today. “By focusing on confronting these domestic terror threats, we can save lives.”

Harris did not define “white nationalist” or “hate,” so it is unclear what activity or speech would provoke the government’s intervention.

Matt Olsen, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center during the Obama administration, said Harris could only enact domestic terrorism prevention orders if legislation included exemptions for “First Amendment-protected activity.”

Harris’ proposal follows a broader debate about red flag laws, which allow law enforcement or family members to petition a judge to order firearm confiscation from persons considered mentally unfit.

Harris said she would use executive to mandate background checks on online gun sales, though it is unclear what this policy would do, since all firearms purchased online are sent to FLL dealers, who are required by law to perform background checks.

Yet, USA Today reported, without evidence, that “it’s possible to purchase a weapon online without a background check in 30 states.”

“In America, loaded guns should not be a few clicks away for any domestic terrorist with a laptop or smartphone,” Harris said.

Harris did not say whether she would use executive order to begin confiscating weapons from suspected white nationalist terrorists.

Red flag laws are popping up across the United States, with 12 states enacting them since the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Since the Dayton and El Paso shootings, President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have come out in support of red flag laws.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, is advocating a red flag law that will supposedly respect due process and Second Amendment rights.