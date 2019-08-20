Kamala Racks Up MORE ‘Pinocchios’ over Fuzzy Tax-Cut Math

‘Harris would have done better not to suggest that she had a way to pay for a generous $500-a-month program…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., displayed her often-strained relationship with the truth again Tuesday after falsely claiming her tax plan would reward middle class taxpayers with up to $6,000 a year.

Even the liberal Washington Post took her to task; the newspaper’s fact checkers gave Harris three “Pinocchios” for the fishy class-warfare assertion made in a YouTube ad called Me, Maya, and Mom.

Harris said her proposal would hit the rich—those in the top 1 percent of income, and the richest corporations—by repealing Republican tax cuts passed in 2017. That would enable her to put $500 monthly into the pockets of other Americans, the biggest middle class tax cut in a generation, she boasted.

The problem, as The Post’s Glenn Kessler summed up, is that Harris, a sitting U.S. senator and former California attorney general, was guilty of “fuzzy math.”

“In other words, Harris actually proposes to reverse the tax cuts for anyone making more than $100,000, not just the top 1 percent,” Kessler said.

“Harris would have done better not to suggest that she had a way to pay for a generous $500-a-month program. But since she did, she earns Three Pinocchios.”

The Washington Free Beacon reviewed the Post fact-checker’s work, which concluded half of U.S. households would get a tax cut but the other half would see their tax bill rise. Even then Harris’ plan comes up $40 billion short of its promises.

The Tax Foundation previously panned Harris’s plan. It determined her “LIFT (Livable Incomes for Families Today) the Middle-Class Act” introduced in 2018 “would reduce federal revenue by $2.7 trillion on a conventional basis and $2.8 trillion on a dynamic basis. It would reduce economic output by 0.7 percent and result in about 825,906 fewer full-time equivalent jobs.”

Harris was disparaged by The Post previously for her attacks on the GOP tax cuts. She received four Pinocchios in February for saying the tax cuts were a tax hike on the middle class.

The Republican-oriented opposition research firm America Rising PAC wasted no time Tuesday skewering Harris’s mangled math, and noting her growing track record of inaccurate and false statements.

In April she received two Pinocchios for deceptively claiming her truancy policy as a district attorney and attorney general did not result in parents going to jail.

A CNN poll of presidential candidates released Tuesday bore more grim news for the Harris campaign. She plummeted 12 points into single digits—from 17 to 5 points—in support among Democratic voters.

She’s also in single digits in a number of other polls tracked by RealClear Politics the past week, including FOX News, Politico and The Hill.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads by a comfortable margin in most polls.

Harris’s flagging fortunes come amid a series of recent untruths and policy flip–flops.

She and fellow Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., were accused of lying, enflaming racial tensions, and libeling an innocent police officer earlier this month when they said Michael Brown, a young black man, was murdered in Ferguson, Missouri, five years ago.

Then-President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice cleared white police officer Darren Wilson of any wrongdoing.

In 2017, Harris stood beside Bernie Sanders supporting the massive government takeover of health care through a Medicare for All plan. She cosponsored his single-payer proposal.

But during a big-donor event in the Hamptons on Sunday, she repudiated Sanders’s plan in favor of her own. Sanders voiced his displeasure with her criticism of him and his plan on Monday.