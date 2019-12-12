MAG: Kamala’s Campaign Was So Bad She Has No Shot at Being VP Choice

She’s ‘too radioactive for another candidate to bring on board as a running mate…’

(Ryan Foley, Liberty Headlines) A blistering report published by the left-leaning The Atlantic highlights the “leaking and backbiting” that came to define Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign, which the site claims not only did in her candidacy, but also erased all hope of her being considered as the Democrat nominee’s running mate.

The first-term California Senator ended her White House bid last week in light of poor poll numbers and lackluster fundraising.

But those factors don’t tell the whole story.

According to The Atlantic, citing a source close to Harris’s team, was “one reason she ended her own presidential campaign last week…was so that she could get out before any further humiliation tarnished her future appeal.”

The report also claimed “the way her candidacy ended – with leaking, backbiting, and blame-slinging by her staff — demonstrated such dysfunction” that “rival campaigns” and “some of her own supporters” believe that Harris has become “too radioactive for another candidate to bring on board as a running mate.”

One aide to one of her former rival’s campaigns told the online magazine that “one would think the chances of Senator Harris being on the ticket have gone down with her having a team so comfortable with leaking negative information.”

Rumors of drama engulfing the Harris campaign swirled weeks before she dropped out of the race.

Politico reported that a senior campaign staffer described the state of the Senator’s campaign in mid-November as “No discipline. No plan. No strategy.”

If not for the drama that came to define her campaign, some believed Harris could have served as a net asset to whoever ended up winning the Democratic nomination: helping them appeal to women and minorities, two constituencies vital to a Democratic victory.

However, picking Harris as a Vice Presidential nominee poses another risk: that the ambitious Senator will use her office to advance her own political ambitions rather than work on behalf of the candidate at the top of the ticket.

With Harris’s departure, 15 candidates remain in the crowded Democratic presidential field.

So far, only seven of the candidates have qualified for the upcoming presidential debate; scheduled for December 19.