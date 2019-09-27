Kamala Harris Repeats Demands for Impeachment of Kavanaugh

‘We shouldn’t let a crowded schedule stand in the way of justice…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., demanded Congress launch an official impeachment inquiry into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, claiming he lied before Congress about allegations of sexual assault.

Friday was the one-year anniversary of Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while they were in high school.

A subsequent FBI investigation into her claims yielded little evidence or corroboration, so the Senate voted narrowly to confirm Kavanaugh with the support of only one Democrat. This was an injustice, Harris claimed in an op-ed for Elle magazine.

“After allegations of sexual assault surfaced during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings, I saw up close that the hearings and FBI investigation were not a serious pursuit of truth or justice,” she charged. “What we saw instead was a process that failed to properly acknowledge and believe the survivors of sexual assault and misconduct.”

Harris said the system of due process outlined by the U.S. Constitution had failed people across the country, especially women, in the MeToo era.

“If we want to live in a country where women are believed and given access to the justice they deserve, we must roll up our sleeves and get to work holding our leaders accountable,” she said.

Earlier this month, Harris asked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, to open an impeachment inquiry against Kavanaugh.

“We need to get to the truth about Kavanaugh,” she wrote. “And I believe the best path to truth and accountability is through a formal impeachment process. … We still have a chance to get it right.”

The case against Kavanaugh resurfaced earlier this month after The New York Times printed a report detailing more uncorroborated claims against Kavanaugh—including one from an attorney with close ties to the Clinton administration who claimed to have witnessed the assault in college.

Both of the accusations had, in fact, already been brought before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the FBI, but were turned down because of how little evidence there was to support them.

None of this matters to Harris, who said that the House Judiciary Committee should dedicate its time to impeaching Kavanaugh and President Trump.

“While the House Judiciary Committee is rightfully busy with its oversight of the president and his administration, we shouldn’t let a crowded schedule stand in the way of justice,” she wrote.