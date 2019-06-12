Kamala Harris Says Her DOJ Would Prosecute Trump

‘I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said that if President Donald Trump loses re-election, the Justice Department will have “no choice” but to criminally charge him with obstruction of justice.

In an interview with NPR’s Scott Detrow on Wednesday, Harris said if Trump isn’t impeached during his presidency, action must be taken against him after he leaves office.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which debunked the Russia collusion hoax, essentially set the stage for criminal charges against Trump, she said.

“The facts and the evidence will take the process where it leads,” Harris said.

“I do believe that we should believe Bob Mueller when he tells us essentially that the only reason an indictment was not returned is because of a memo in the Department of Justice that suggests you cannot indict a sitting president,” she said, “but I’ve seen prosecution of cases on much less evidence.”

If she is elected in 2020, Harris said she would use the White House and the Justice Department to bring charges against Trump.

“I believe that they would have no choice, and that they should,” Harris said of the Justice Department’s charging Trump with obstruction.

Mueller’s report concluded that there was no evidence of collusion with Russia and did not say whether evidence of obstruction of justice was present. Regardless, Harris said there must be “accountability.”

“I mean look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I’ll tell you one of the reasons—I believe there should be accountability. Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law,” she said.

The hard-nosed former California attorney general has been plagued by criticism, in fact, for having taken accountability to the extreme while serving as San Francisco’s district attorney by endorsing a law that gave jail time to parents whose children were truant from schools.

Harris is one of several Democratic 2020 hopefuls to vocally support impeaching Trump. Congressional Democratic leadership, however, has distanced itself from such demands.

Referencing the Supreme Court Building’s architecture, Harris said, “On one side etched in the marble are the words ‘equal justice under law.’ It doesn’t say ‘except for the president.’ There you go.”