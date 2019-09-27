Kamala Harris Says Rudy Giuliani Should Be ‘Disbarred’

‘Rudy Giuliani really ought to stop talking and get a lawyer because, I mean, he is incriminating himself…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, should be disbarred for the role he played in the Ukrainian scandal that is driving Democrats’ impeachment narrative, said Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

“We need to know if the personal lawyer of the president, Giuliani, was using government resources for political gain,” the presidential hopeful told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday night.

No evidence exists that Trump did any such thing in his July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the second-hand account of which prompted a CIA whistle-blower to file a whistleblower complaint.

However, the frequent “Pinocchio” recipient Harris has never let facts get in the way of a good story.

“Frankly, if there were any members of the State Department who were facilitating Rudy Giuliani’s private conversations on behalf of the president, there should be accountability and consequence for that.”

Giuliani acknowledged on Fox News that he had been in contact Ukrainian officials about investigating claims of corruption surrounding then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The former New York City mayor said he did so at the direction of the State Department.

“Rudy Giuliani really ought to stop talking and get a lawyer because, I mean, he is incriminating himself,” said Harris, who—like Giuliani—began her political career as a prosecutor.

If Giuliani was involved in this kind of corruption, “the New York bar association needs to investigate Giuliani and probably disbar him,” she continued.

Harris went on to slam Trump for venting that the whistleblower who originally reported Trump’s conversation with Zelenskiy was a “spy.”

“He sounds like a criminal,” Harris said on Thursday. “Who snitched? Who gave up the goods? Let’s find out who gave up the goods on us and make sure there’s a consequence and it’s serious, and let that be a lesson to everybody else. And it sounds like it’s straight out of some bad drama.”

The line echoed similar talking points used by two of the House Democratic leaders from her home state of California—House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff—who claimed Trump’s conversation was a “Mafia shakedown” of Ukraine.

Giuliani dismissed Harris’s demand, calling her a “phony.”

“What they’re really trying to do is to intimidate me and to discredit me because I’m doing such an effective job of showing what phonies they are,” he told Fox News.

Harris, along with several other Democratic presidential candidates, have already come out in favor of the impeachment efforts—despite the lack of evidence and several examples of Democrats having sought dirt on Trump with the country during and after the 2016 election.

“[Trump] is trying to collaborate with—and conspired with a foreign leader to interfere in our democracy,” Harris said last week.

“I have absolutely no support for that,” she continued. “And I believe that that this is a political tactic being waged by Donald Trump, because he obviously perceives a threat. That is a political threat, and I have no support for it whatsoever.”