Kamala Harris Fudges Facts by Linking School Desegregation Movement with Busing

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) When Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., attacked former Vice President Joe Biden‘s position on busing at the Democratic primary debate, she seemed to forget that the majority of American citizens opposed busing because of its destructive side effects.

Harris asked Biden to say that he was “wrong to oppose busing in America,” RealClear Politics reported.

“I did not oppose busing in America,” Biden responded. “What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education.”

Harris insinuated that opposition to government-mandated busing was equivalent to support for racial segregation.

But Americans who supported racial desegregation “opposed busing because of its downsides,” Just Facts Daily reported.

When schools districts enacted busing policies in the 1970s, 16 percent of Americans supported it. Only 40 percent of black Americans and 15 percent of white Americans supported busing.

A majority of Americans, regardless of their race, disliked busing.

They opposed busing despite their widespread support for racial desegregation.

84 percent of white Americans and 92 percent of black Americans said “all races should attend school together,” Just Facts Daily reported.

The American public turned against busing after they learned that it entailed “quotas” to balance the number of white, black, and Latino students.

Busing required students—especially black and Latino students—to travel long distances outside their own neighborhoods to attend school. This effectively barred them from involvement in extracurricular activities.

Other negative consequences included “court-ordered mergers of urban and suburban school districts” and children having to “change schools at least once during grades K to 5.”

Busing would also require children to attend schools “run by politicians who their parents did not elect.”

Since black Americans overwhelmingly favor Democrats and white Americans slightly favor Republicans, black children had to learn at schools governed by politicians who their parents likely would have opposed.

These factors led Congressional Quarterly to report in 1975: “Many of the people who once supported busing as educationally and socially beneficial to both races are questioning or even forsaking it as a remedy.”