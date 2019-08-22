Kamala Harris Backpedals on CNN Climate-Debate Snub after Pressure

‘Debating our generation’s survival isn’t optional…’

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) The political environment apparently got too hot for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

After initially planning to skip out on a CNN Climate Crisis Town Hall in September, she now will take part, her campaign confirmed to Rolling Stone.

Harris was under the glare of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing for announcing she would not be able to make the event due to a scheduling conflict involving series of big-money fundraisers in Los Angeles.

ABC News reporter Zohreen Shah’s reported the fundraising trip early Monday.

On Tuesday, debate sponsor CNN reported on the scheduling conflict. But a day later, the notoriously flip–flopping senator had reversed plans, saying she was able to clear her calendar for the Sept. 4 climate confab.

Harris’ communications director tried to put the best spin on the backpedaling.

“We’re happy to change our schedule to accommodate such a critical conversation,” Lily Adams told Rolling Stone. “As Senator Harris has said, this is a climate crisis and is one of the most urgent reasons we need a new President.”

Among those disparaging Harris for her initial rejection of the CNN invitation was The Sunrise Movement, a political action group focused on climate change.

The youth-based organization took to Twitter to hammer Harris for the snub.

Yikes. @KamalaHarris is skipping out on the first ever Presidential climate forum to schmooze with big donors. Debating our generation’s survival isn’t optional. We need a leader who prioritizes the future of humanity over rubbing elbows with millionaires and billionaires. pic.twitter.com/by6XDmpB4g — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) August 19, 2019

Varshini Prakash, co-founder of the Sunrise Movement, commended Harris for making the “right choice,” according to the progressive website Common Dreams.

“We’re glad she listened to young people and made the right choice here,” Prakash said. “Choosing big donors over our futures is what got us into this mess. We need a leader ready to change course.”

This is the latest misstep Harris has made. She has been taken to task repeatedly for untrue and deceptive statements and wobbly policy positions as her poll numbers have crashed in a number of surveys measuring Democratic support, according to RealClear Politics.