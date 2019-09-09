Kamala Harris Flip–Flops on Whether Trump is ‘Mentally Retarded’

‘You would think that in the year 2019, people would have a much better understanding of how hurtful a term like that can be…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After facing heavy backlash, presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., apologized for agreeing that President Donald Trump is “mentally retarded.”

Speaking at an event in New Hampshire, Harris responded to an audience member who had asked her what she planned to do to “diminish the mentally retarded” things Trump does.

“Well said, well said,” Harris responded, laughing while the audience applauded.

During a rally, a voter referred to Trump’s actions as “mentally retarded”, prompting @KamalaHarris to laugh and say, “well said, well said.” I hate amplifying content I know the right will seize on and twist for their own hypocritical gain, but this hurts my heart. #CripTheVote pic.twitter.com/aVQWtLFw30 — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) September 7, 2019

“I plan to win this election, I’ll tell you that,” Harris added.

But after facing a wave of backlash online, Harris backtracked and said the audience member’s language was “incredibly offensive.”

Yesterday, someone at a @KamalaHarris event called Pres. Trump “mentally retarded.” The 2020 candidate told @CHueyBurns the term is “incredibly offensive” and said in 2019 you would think “people would have a much better understanding of how hurtful a term like that can be.” pic.twitter.com/01amMnkaqi — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2019

“You would think that in the year 2019, people would have a much better understanding of how hurtful a term like that can be, but also the history behind it,” she told CBS News, “which is a history of really ignoring the needs and the realities and the capacity of our disability community.”

Harris later said that rewatching the video of the man’s question was “upsetting.”

“I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable ever.”